China plans to reduce dependence on legume imports: Chinese scientists develop high-protein corn
Chinese scientists are developing new strains of corn rich in protein to reduce dependence on soybean imports for animal feed. Increasing protein content by just 1% could significantly reduce the need for imports.
It is about new strains of corn, rich in protein, which can serve as a substitute for soy in animal feed.
In recent years, China has been forced to import soybeans in huge quantities to supply its livestock industry. But now, agricultural scientists are developing new strains of corn in China: they are rich in protein and can serve as a substitute for soy in animal feed. This may change the "rules of the game" in China's стремление to reduce its dependence on foreign grain.
Given the huge volumes of corn production in China, increasing the protein content in grain by only one percentage point could reduce China's demand for foreign soybeans by 8 million tons
