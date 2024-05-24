China conducts simulated missile strikes and sends bombers during exercises near Taiwan

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 62037 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137861 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143011 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236166 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170886 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163219 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147619 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112917 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204907 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 60347 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108340 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 42171 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104015 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 36911 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236166 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218269 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204907 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231042 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218287 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 8094 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104015 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108340 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157985 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156789 views
Actual
China conducts simulated missile strikes and sends bombers during exercises near Taiwan

China conducts simulated missile strikes and sends bombers during exercises near Taiwan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16971 views

China has conducted simulated missile strikes and sent bombers carrying combat missiles near Taiwan, testing its ability to seize control of key areas as part of a two-day military exercise around the island.

China conducted simulated missile strikes and sent bombers with combat missiles on Friday during two-day Taiwanese exercises, Reuters reports citing Chinese state television, UNN writes.

Details

The bombers were said to have set up several strike groups in the waters east of Taiwan, conducting simulated attacks in coordination with warships, while "China was testing its ability to 'seize power' and control key areas of Taiwan.

A senior Taiwanese security official tells Reuters that several Chinese bombers have carried out simulated attacks on foreign vessels near the eastern edge of the Bashi Strait, which separates Taiwan from the Philippines, in a drill to seize "full control" of the areas west of the first island chain.

The first chain of islands belongs to the territory that stretches from Japan through Taiwan, the Philippines, and on to Borneo, covering the coastal seas of China.

The official said that several Chinese coast guard boats also conducted harassment exercises off Taiwan's east coast, including mock inspections of civilian vessels.

The Chinese Coast Guard said it conducted a "law enforcement exercise" in the waters east of Taiwan on Friday, focusing on verification and identification, prevention and repulsion training.

The Chinese vessel Nantong carried out combat-ready patrols and practical exercises in the Taiwan Strait, with the Taiwanese vessel Zheng He following 0.6 nautical miles behind, Chinese state television CCTV reported.

The public affairs officer of the 7th Fleet of the US Navy said that it pays attention to "all developments" in the Indo-Pacific region and takes "very seriously" the responsibility of deterring aggression in the region.

Taiwan's armed forces have mobilized to observe and track Chinese forces. Taiwan's Ministry of Defense on Friday released photos of F-16s armed with combat missiles patrolling the skies.

The ministry reported that as of 6 a.m. (22:00 GMT) on Friday, 49 Chinese military aircraft, 19 navy vessels, and seven coast guard ships had been detected. Of these, 28 aircraft crossed the strait's median line, which once served as an unofficial barrier, although China says it does not recognize it.

According to a map provided by the ministry, the closest Chinese aircraft to the Taiwanese coast was 40 nautical miles (74 km) from the northern city and naval base of Keelung.

Addendum

The two-day drills in the Taiwan Strait and around groups of Taiwanese-controlled islands off the Chinese coast, which a Taiwanese official said also included simulated bombings of foreign vessels, began just three days after Taiwan's new president, Lai Tsingde, took office on Monday. Taiwan has condemned China's actions.

China considers democratically governed Taiwan to be its own territory and condemns Lai as a "separatist." It criticized his inaugural speech, in which Lai called on Beijing to stop threatening and said that the two sides of the strait are "not subordinate to each other.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-states-navyUnited States Navy
reutersReuters
beijingBeijing
philippinesPhilippines
taiwanTaiwan
chinaChina
japanJapan
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising