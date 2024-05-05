China can force Putin to end the war - Polish Foreign Minister

Poland believes that China has enough influence on russia to force russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in an interview with the BBC.

Details

According to the Polish minister, the war in Ukraine will not end anytime soon.

There is no shortage of potential mediators - Turkey, the UN. China could actually force Putin to end this war. But I see no signs that Putin wants to negotiate - Sikorsky said.

He also noted that the EU could increase military aid to Ukraine. The Polish foreign minister pointed out that the cost of the EU's total financial assistance to Ukraine is even higher than that of the United States.

Addendum

Sikorsky also suggested that the war in Ukraine can only end when Putin realizes that "the price of its continuation in terms of human lives and financial costs is higher than the goal he wants to achieve.

Recall

According to Reuters, French President Emmanuel Macron will pressure China's Xi Jinping to push russia to end the war in Ukraine during his meeting with the latter.