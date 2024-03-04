$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10029 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 25922 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28027 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 178546 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 166420 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168613 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216338 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248172 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153958 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371384 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

CBS News poll: voters have fond memories of Trump's economic achievements

Kyiv • UNN

 21530 views

According to a CBS News poll, American voters are more positive about Trump's economy than Biden's current economy, allowing Trump to pull ahead of Biden nationally ahead of the midterm elections.

CBS News poll: voters have fond memories of Trump's economic achievements

According to a poll by the CBS news department, US voters remember Trump's economy as good, which so far allows the former president to stay ahead of Biden on a national scale, UNN reports.

Details

On the eve of Super Tuesday (the day when the most populous states vote, considered crucial in determining the favorite of the US primaries - ed.), voters compare not just two presidents, but two presidencies.

Former President Donald Trump currently leads President Biden by four points nationally, his biggest advantage to date.

This is because voters would rather remember the economy under Trump than the economy today. While neither man gets good marks, voters today look back on the Trump presidency with relatively better retrospective ratings than they would have given Joe Biden's presidency so far.

Recall

Biden announces that the U.S. will make the first military landing with food and supplies to the Gaza Strip in the coming days.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet with former US President Donald Trump in Florida on March 8.

The White House wants the G7 nations to prepare proposals to confiscate Russian assets to help fund Ukraine's budget and reconstruction needs before the next G7 summit in June.

Russia uses China and Turkey's initiatives for peace talks to undermine aid to Ukraine - ISW
04.03.24, 11:43 • 25663 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
White House
G7
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Gaza Strip
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
