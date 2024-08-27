Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 21 million for compensation for free accommodation of IDPs

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104874 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110223 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178258 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143552 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146628 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140331 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187755 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112193 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177688 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104808 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 82442 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 41969 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 89854 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 59808 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 51180 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178258 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187755 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177688 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204929 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193690 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144997 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144667 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149144 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140377 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157062 views
Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 21 million for compensation for free accommodation of IDPs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25033 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 21.5 million to compensate IDPs for utilities in state, municipal and private institutions. The funds were distributed among ministries, municipal institutions and regional military administrations.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated almost UAH 21.5 million in compensation for utilities consumed during the free stay of internally displaced persons in the premises of state, municipal and private property. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 21 million 478 thousand 336 for compensation for utilities consumed during the free stay of internally displaced persons in the premises of state, municipal and private property.

It is noted that part of these funds will be allocated:

  • UAH 3 million 291 thousand 683 to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Industrial Policy, and the Ministry of Social Policy to pay compensation to state-owned institutions under their management;
  • UAH 17 million 555 thousand 204 - to municipal institutions, state educational institutions transferred for financing from local budgets, and jointly owned institutions of territorial communities of the region and district managed by regional and district councils;
  • UAH 631 thousand 449 - to regional military administrations for compensation payments to private institutions (except for private educational institutions).

Recall

The government has launched a pilot project to support the accommodation of IDPs and people with disabilities on the principle of “money follows the person.” Funding will be provided from the state budget, with over UAH 366.8 million allocated for 2024 to provide services to more than 2,300 people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy

