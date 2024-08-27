Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 21 million for compensation for free accommodation of IDPs

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated almost UAH 21.5 million in compensation for utilities consumed during the free stay of internally displaced persons in the premises of state, municipal and private property. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 21 million 478 thousand 336 for compensation for utilities consumed during the free stay of internally displaced persons in the premises of state, municipal and private property.

It is noted that part of these funds will be allocated:

UAH 3 million 291 thousand 683 to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Industrial Policy, and the Ministry of Social Policy to pay compensation to state-owned institutions under their management;

UAH 17 million 555 thousand 204 - to municipal institutions, state educational institutions transferred for financing from local budgets, and jointly owned institutions of territorial communities of the region and district managed by regional and district councils;



UAH 631 thousand 449 - to regional military administrations for compensation payments to private institutions (except for private educational institutions).



Recall

The government has launched a pilot project to support the accommodation of IDPs and people with disabilities on the principle of “money follows the person.” Funding will be provided from the state budget, with over UAH 366.8 million allocated for 2024 to provide services to more than 2,300 people.