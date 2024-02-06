British Intelligence: Elimination of the Russian boat "Ivanivets" will reduce the capabilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

Ukraine's sinking of the Russian missile boat Ivanovoets will reduce the capabilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the Ivanivets ship was patrolling the western coast of Crimea. Its sophisticated communications system allows the boat to transmit and receive target data to and from other ships, helicopters and long-range patrol aircraft.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the GRU's special operation to sink the Ivanivets emphasizes the vulnerability of Russian warships operating in the Black Sea.

It is likely to affect the Black Sea Fleet's command and control elements, which will likely force them to reassess their maneuverability in the western Crimea. - British intelligence said.

However, they noted that the Russian Navy is almost certainly still capable of fulfilling its three main tasks in the Black Sea: long-range strikes, patrolling, and support.

Recall

On the night of February 1, the Ukrainian military successfully attacked a Russian Black Sea Fleet ship in the Black Sea near occupied Crimea and sank it. On February 1, the GUR published footage showing Ukrainian naval drones striking an Ivanivets-class corvette (41st Missile Boat Brigade) near Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian Navy reportedthat the sinking of the Ivanivets is a significant loss for the black sea Fleet, as the Russian fleet has only three such ships. They also stated that the Ivanivets usually carries 40 personnel.

The head of the GRU, Kirill Budanov , reportedthat the Russian missile boat Ivanivets, destroyed by Ukraine, had six direct hits. It was attacked by Magura V5 surface drones operated by the GUR's drone unit.