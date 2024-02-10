Border guards catch Odesa resident on illegal transportation of people across the border in car trunk

An Odesa resident tried to smuggle two men abroad, hiding one of them in the trunk of his car. It is known that for this service the driver took $400 and $300 from the passengers, respectively. The case was reported by the press service of the border guards, UNN reports.

A border patrol in Odesa region stopped a car with a driver and two passengers. For some reason, one of the men took a seat in the trunk. Later, the intentions of all of them became clear: The "travelers" were going to cross the border for $400 and $300, and the driver was going to help them do it and, of course, get paid for it. - said the State Border Guard Service.

Details

The State Border Guard Service noted that law enforcement officers had drawn up administrative reports against the border violators. The smuggler driver faces criminal liability for his actions.

Recall

Last week, a 22-year-old Ukrainian from Kryvyi Rih was detained by border guards while trying to illegally cross from Ukraine to Romania through the Carpathians. He hid his passport in a food container so that he could pretend to be a lost tourist in case of detention.