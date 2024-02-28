Blowing up of the Crimean bridge, 11 ships shot down, "cotton" all over russia: results of the SBU's work

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29620 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 108495 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 69455 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 272778 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 232490 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190863 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230555 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251468 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157462 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372115 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 86186 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 108414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74384 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67241 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 42268 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 43224 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 108495 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 272778 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 212304 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 232490 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19818 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 27986 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27930 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67924 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 75066 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Blowing up of the Crimean bridge, 11 ships shot down, "cotton" all over russia: results of the SBU's work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23973 views

Over the past year, the SBU under the leadership of Vasyl Malyuk has conducted many successful operations, including the destruction of 11 russian ships, the twice blowing up of the Crimean bridge, and the "cotton" at russian oil refineries.

Blowing up of the Crimean bridge, 11 ships shot down, "cotton" all over russia: results of the SBU's work

At the beginning of February last year, General Vasyl Malyuk became the head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Under his leadership, the SBU has conducted many unique operations, and UNN reminds us of its main achievements.

Details

A little over a year ago, on February 7, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint Vasyl Malyuk, who celebrates his birthday today, February 28, as the head of the Security Service.

At the time of his appointment as head of the SBU, he had been acting head of the Service for more than six months. But from that moment on, the SBU began conducting special operations not only on the front line, but also at sea, in the air and behind enemy lines. Its targets were military facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea and in the interior of  russia, logistics routes used by russians to supply the army, companies that supply the military-industrial complex, etc.

These are our completely legitimate goals. But the Crimean bridge is doomed, it is an illegal construction on the territory of Ukraine. Therefore, it has no place here

- Malyuk emphasized.

In general, the current head of the SBU does not often give details of the "cotton" attributed to the special service. However, it has already been confirmed that the SBU hit the Crimean bridge twice, and with the help of its own marine drones, in particular, Sea Baby and Mamai, destroyed 11 russian ships. According to experts, this has changed the balance of power in the Black Sea in favor of Ukraine.

Ukrainians raised the first million on Sea Baby in 6 minutes22.02.24, 11:08 • 24185 views

In a recent speech, Malyuk also confirmed that the secret service had blown up several refineries across russia, causing russian oil exports to fall by a third.

At the same time, on the front line, the SBU Special Forces "A" destroyed more than a billion dollars worth of russian equipment. In particular, last year alone, 516 tanks and more than 1,000 infantry fighting vehicles, including active use of drones.

In addition, the special service is countering russian influence inside the country. In total, since the beginning of the invasion, the SBU has served suspicion notices to more than 2,000 traitors and nearly 5,000 collaborators, accomplices and gunners. 32 suspicions have been served on clergymen of the UOC (MP) who are engaged in inciting ethnic hatred, collaborating with the enemy, justifying Russian aggression, etc.

The SBU also exposed 47 enemy agent networks and 629 organized criminal groups that could destabilize the situation in the country.

According to our sources, the special service is also involved in the elimination of many war criminals. For example, the SBU under Malyuk's leadership managed to send former MP kiva, tatarskogo, the so-called "prosecutor general of the lpr" gorenko and others to Kobzon's concert. They also blew up prilepin, the so-called "head of the lpr Ministry of Internal Affairs" kornet, and shot tsarev. The list of targets of the SBU is measured in dozens.

Death is the only prospect we can guarantee the occupiers on our land!

- This is exactly the promise Malyuk made when he was appointed.

He assures that with the help of the SBU, "cotton has been burning, is burning and will continue to burn." Already for 2024, Malyuk has announced a series of special operations that will hit the enemy hard.

We cannot disclose our plans. They must remain a shock to the enemy. We are preparing surprises

- predicts the head of the SBU.
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Vasyl Malyuk
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Black Sea
Crimea
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02