At the beginning of February last year, General Vasyl Malyuk became the head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Under his leadership, the SBU has conducted many unique operations, and UNN reminds us of its main achievements.

Details

A little over a year ago, on February 7, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint Vasyl Malyuk, who celebrates his birthday today, February 28, as the head of the Security Service.

At the time of his appointment as head of the SBU, he had been acting head of the Service for more than six months. But from that moment on, the SBU began conducting special operations not only on the front line, but also at sea, in the air and behind enemy lines. Its targets were military facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea and in the interior of russia, logistics routes used by russians to supply the army, companies that supply the military-industrial complex, etc.

These are our completely legitimate goals. But the Crimean bridge is doomed, it is an illegal construction on the territory of Ukraine. Therefore, it has no place here - Malyuk emphasized.

In general, the current head of the SBU does not often give details of the "cotton" attributed to the special service. However, it has already been confirmed that the SBU hit the Crimean bridge twice, and with the help of its own marine drones, in particular, Sea Baby and Mamai, destroyed 11 russian ships. According to experts, this has changed the balance of power in the Black Sea in favor of Ukraine.

Ukrainians raised the first million on Sea Baby in 6 minutes

In a recent speech, Malyuk also confirmed that the secret service had blown up several refineries across russia, causing russian oil exports to fall by a third.

At the same time, on the front line, the SBU Special Forces "A" destroyed more than a billion dollars worth of russian equipment. In particular, last year alone, 516 tanks and more than 1,000 infantry fighting vehicles, including active use of drones.

In addition, the special service is countering russian influence inside the country. In total, since the beginning of the invasion, the SBU has served suspicion notices to more than 2,000 traitors and nearly 5,000 collaborators, accomplices and gunners. 32 suspicions have been served on clergymen of the UOC (MP) who are engaged in inciting ethnic hatred, collaborating with the enemy, justifying Russian aggression, etc.

The SBU also exposed 47 enemy agent networks and 629 organized criminal groups that could destabilize the situation in the country.

According to our sources, the special service is also involved in the elimination of many war criminals. For example, the SBU under Malyuk's leadership managed to send former MP kiva, tatarskogo, the so-called "prosecutor general of the lpr" gorenko and others to Kobzon's concert. They also blew up prilepin, the so-called "head of the lpr Ministry of Internal Affairs" kornet, and shot tsarev. The list of targets of the SBU is measured in dozens.

Death is the only prospect we can guarantee the occupiers on our land! - This is exactly the promise Malyuk made when he was appointed.

He assures that with the help of the SBU, "cotton has been burning, is burning and will continue to burn." Already for 2024, Malyuk has announced a series of special operations that will hit the enemy hard.