Ukrainians raised the first million on Sea Baby in 6 minutes

In the first six minutes after the start of the donation drive for 35 Sea Baby drones, Ukrainians raised the first million, said Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. The Security Service of Ukraine also called to join the fundraising for Sea Baby, UNN reports .

"Join the fundraising for 35 SBU Sea Baby maritime drones," the SBU called.

As noted, the Security Service of Ukraine's special operations have changed the deployment of forces in the Black Sea.

It was with the help of maritime drones that the special service hit the Crimean bridge for the second time, as well as nine Russian warships. This included missile carriers that fired at Ukrainian cities from the sea.

