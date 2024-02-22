Ukrainians raised the first million on Sea Baby in 6 minutes

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 138 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46182 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 182939 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106332 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 360243 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291896 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210001 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242812 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254300 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160476 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

+14°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 105041 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 182939 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 360243 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241364 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291896 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 5710 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31806 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 54122 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40429 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110932 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukrainians raised the first million on Sea Baby in 6 minutes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24185 views

In the first 6 minutes, Ukrainians raised UAH 1 million for Sea Baby for the Security Service of Ukraine after they proved to be effective in attacking Russian ships in the Black Sea.

Ukrainians raised the first million on Sea Baby in 6 minutes

In the first six minutes after the start of the donation drive for 35 Sea Baby drones, Ukrainians raised the first million, said Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. The Security Service of Ukraine also called to join the fundraising for Sea Baby, UNN reports .

Details

"Join the fundraising for 35 SBU Sea Baby maritime drones," the SBU called. 

As noted, the Security Service of Ukraine's special operations have changed the deployment of forces in the Black Sea. 

It was with the help of maritime drones that the special service hit the Crimean bridge for the second time, as well as nine Russian warships. This included missile carriers that fired at Ukrainian cities from the sea.

Previously 

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, has announced the start of collecting donations  for 35 Sea Baby drones for the SBU. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Mikhail Fedorov
Security Service of Ukraine
Black Sea
Ukraine
