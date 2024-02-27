$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 108441 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 69424 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 272708 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 232445 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190847 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 230544 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251463 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157458 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372115 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Bloomberg: Russia imported €450 million worth of sanctioned goods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120000 views

According to a European official, in the first nine months of 2023, Russia imported 450 million euros worth of sanctioned goods from the EU and third countries.

Bloomberg: Russia imported €450 million worth of sanctioned goods

In the first nine months of 2023, Russia imported €450 million worth of sanctioned goods and dual-use technologies produced in the European Union. Almost a quarter of this amount was for products that came to Russia directly from EU countries. The rest Russia mainly imported through intermediaries, Bloomberg reports, citing a European official familiar with internal EU estimates, UNN reports.

Details

Several EU officials told the agency that the EU is not doing enough to prevent Russia from importing products and technologies used in the military operations in Ukraine.

Bloomberg's interlocutors note that since the outbreak of the war, exports of sanctioned goods from the European Union to third countries, which then supply products to Russia, have increased dramatically. These countries include Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, China, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia.

Bloomberg believes that EU member states, as well as companies in these countries, are doing too little to prevent sanctions circumvention. Officials, citing EU data, claim that some subsidiaries and subcontractors of European firms operating outside the EU produce sanctioned goods and export them to Russia through third countries.

Addendum

The EU regularly updates the list of high-priority goods that are prohibited from being supplied to Russia. This list includes dual-use (civilian and military) goods and technologies that Russia can use to create weapons. The list was last updated on February 22.

Australia imposes sanctions on Russians involved in Navalny's death26.02.24, 16:00 • 22883 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomyPolitics
Bloomberg L.P.
Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan
European Union
Armenia
Serbia
United Arab Emirates
China
Turkey
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
