Biden signs bill to avoid shutdown
Kyiv • UNN
Biden signs legislation to fund federal agencies through fiscal year 2024, avoiding a government shutdown and securing $460 billion in funding.
US President Joe Biden has signed a bill to fund a number of federal agencies until the end of fiscal year 2024, which avoids a shutdown. This was reported by the White House, according to UNN.
Details
The current fiscal year ends in the United States on September 30. The document contains funding worth more than $460 billion. Its signing allowed the US authorities to extend the government's work for the specified period.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill on low-level funding by a larger margin, and the Senate also approved the document.
The draft law provides for the allocation of funds for some ministries and agencies in low-value areas, including agriculture, trade, and science. At the same time, funding for the remaining 6 messages, including the Pentagon, must be agreed by March 22 to avoid another shutdown.
