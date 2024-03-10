Biden signs bill to avoid shutdown

US President Joe Biden has signed a bill to fund a number of federal agencies until the end of fiscal year 2024, which avoids a shutdown. This was reported by the White House, according to UNN.

Details

The current fiscal year ends in the United States on September 30. The document contains funding worth more than $460 billion. Its signing allowed the US authorities to extend the government's work for the specified period.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill on low-level funding by a larger margin, and the Senate also approved the document.

The draft law provides for the allocation of funds for some ministries and agencies in low-value areas, including agriculture, trade, and science. At the same time, funding for the remaining 6 messages, including the Pentagon, must be agreed by March 22 to avoid another shutdown.

