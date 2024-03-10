$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Biden signs bill to avoid shutdown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37207 views

Biden signs legislation to fund federal agencies through fiscal year 2024, avoiding a government shutdown and securing $460 billion in funding.

Biden signs bill to avoid shutdown

US President Joe Biden has signed a bill to fund a number of federal agencies until the end of fiscal year 2024, which avoids a shutdown. This was reported by the White House, according to UNN.

Details

The current fiscal year ends in the United States on September 30. The document contains funding worth more than $460 billion. Its signing allowed the US authorities to extend the government's work for the specified period.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill on low-level funding by a larger margin, and the Senate also approved the document.

The draft law provides for the allocation of funds for some ministries and agencies in low-value areas, including agriculture, trade, and science. At the same time, funding for the remaining 6 messages, including the Pentagon, must be agreed by March 22 to avoid another shutdown.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
The Pentagon
White House
Joe Biden
United States
