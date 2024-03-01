Biden signs another stopgap budget to avert shutdown

Today, on March 1, US President Joe Biden signed a bill to extend temporary funding for the federal government to prevent a shutdown. This was reported by UNN with reference to the White House.

Details

According to Biden's executive order, the law extends funding for some federal government programs until March 8, and for the rest until March 22, 2024.

Addendum

This is the fourth extension of funding in recent months.

Earlier , a short-term extension of funding for federal agencies until March 8 and 22 was approved by the US Congress.

The GOP leadership is voicing growing expectations that it will be the last one before Congress approves a final full-year spending package of more than $1.6 trillion.

