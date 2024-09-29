ukenru
Biden says Ukraine will win the war following Zelenskiy's visit

Biden says Ukraine will win the war following Zelenskiy's visit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 32629 views

US President Joe Biden declares Ukraine's victory in the war after meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The United States will continue to support Ukraine.

"Ukraine is winning this war," U.S. President Joe Biden signed a video posted on his official page on the X network with these words, following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"Ukraine is winning this war. And the United States will continue to stand with them every step of the way," the video caption reads.

Recall

Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House on September 26. During the meeting, Zelenskyy presented Biden with the Victory Plan. The two leaders are expected to discuss the details of this plan during their next meeting, which is likely to take place on October 12 in Germany.

At the same time, following the meeting, the United States did not authorize the use of its long-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory. The Ukrainian side continues to insist that such strikes are measures of self-defense and calls on allies such as the United States and the United Kingdom to authorize them.

MP and Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense of Ukraine Yehor Chernev suggestedthat such a permit could be obtained from the United States after the US presidential election.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
white-houseWhite House
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

