In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29419 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 107646 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 69015 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 271763 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 231779 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190616 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230399 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251434 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157429 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372113 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Biden meets with Navalny's wife and daughter: expresses support for the opposition leader's values and promises new sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36885 views

Biden expressed his admiration for Navalny's courage and legacy in fighting corruption and supporting democracy in Russia. He also announced a new sanctions package against Russia in response to Alexei's death, Russia's repression and aggression, and its brutal and illegal war in Ukraine.

Biden meets with Navalny's wife and daughter: expresses support for the opposition leader's values and promises new sanctions against Russia

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden met with the wife and daughter of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died last week. The meeting was reported by the White House , UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Biden, during a meeting with Navalny's family in California, expressed admiration for Navalny's "extraordinary courage and his legacy of fighting corruption and for a free and democratic Russia where the rule of law applies equally to all." And he expressed hope that the values of democracy and freedom that Navalny professed will live on in the people who are now mourning him.

Biden also confirmed that the United States will announce major new sanctions against Russia on Friday in response to Navalny's death, Russia's repression and aggression, and its war against Ukraine.

"The President expressed his admiration for Alexei Navalny's extraordinary courage and legacy in the fight against corruption and for a free and democratic Russia where the rule of law applies equally to all. ... He confirmed that his administration will announce strong new sanctions against Russia tomorrow in response to Alexei's death, Russia's repression and aggression, and its brutal and illegal war in Ukraine.

- the White House press service said in a statement.

Biden calls Putin a "crazy son of a bitch" and criticizes Trump over Navalny22.02.24, 10:33 • 22578 views

Optional

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said earlier that the latest punitive measures would affect a number of items, including the country's defense and industrial bases, as well as sources of revenue for the economy.

Navalny, 47, collapsed and died suddenly on Friday after taking a walk in the Polar Wolf colony above the Arctic Circle, where he was serving three decades in prison, the colony's service said.

Recall

Navalny's death became known on February 16. The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamal-Nenets Administrative District reported that politician Alexei Navalny had died in penal colony No. 3 in the village of Kharp. The department stated that Navalny had become ill during a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness. Doctors were unable to save his life, trying to resuscitate him for more than half an hour.

The Russian politician's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh reportedthat the medical report on the death of Alexei Navalny's mother, shown to her the day before, stated "natural causes".

On February 22, the mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Lyudmila , statedthat investigators showed her her son's body, but did not give it to her for burial. They demanded a secret funeral for the oppositionist, and threatened his mother in case of disobedience.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
California
Donald Trump
Jake Sullivan
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
