Baltic states do not rule out sending troops to Ukraine in case of sharp deterioration of situation at the front - Spiegel

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 59201 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137496 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142667 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235505 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170665 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163105 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147549 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217907 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112907 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204537 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Baltic states do not rule out sending troops to Ukraine in case of sharp deterioration of situation at the front - Spiegel

Baltic states do not rule out sending troops to Ukraine in case of sharp deterioration of situation at the front - Spiegel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100980 views

The Baltic states may send troops to Ukraine if Russia makes a strategic breakthrough due to insufficient Western support.

Members of parliaments  of the Baltic states do not rule out sending military personnel to Ukraine if the situation at the front deteriorates radically. This was reported by Der Spiegel, according to UNN

Details

Spiegel writes that last week, on the sidelines of the Lennart Merry Conference on Foreign and Security Policy in the Estonian capital Tallinn, Baltic MPs warned government officials from Berlin about the consequences of Germany's policy on the war in Ukraine. In particular, they refused to provide the Ukrainian armed forces with long-range weapons and banned the use of western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation .

Their argument is that if the Russians manage to make a strategic breakthrough in eastern Ukraine because the West is only half-heartedly helping Kyiv, the situation could escalate dramatically. 

In that case, the Baltic states and Poland would not wait for Russian troops to deploy on their borders, Baltic politicians warned, but would send troops to Ukraine themselves. And it was clear what this would mean: NATO would become a party to the war. This is exactly what the US Chancellor and President rightly fear. Those who want to limit the war through excessive restraint actually risk letting it spiral out of control

- the analysis says.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he does not rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine and that to rule it out a priori is to fail to learn the lessons of the last two years. 

Scholz opposes the use of German weapons against targets in Russia26.05.24, 17:33 • 100518 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
der-spiegelDer Spiegel
natoNATO
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
germanyGermany
tallinnTallinn
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising