Average salary in Ukraine increased by 1% in a month: who earns the most and where

The average salary in Ukraine in February was UAH 28,321, an increase of 1.2% compared to January and 22.4% year-on-year, UNN reports with reference to State Statistics Service data.

Details

According to the State Statistics Service, the regions with the highest salary levels are:

UAH 45,651 – Kyiv;

UAH 29,077 – Kyiv region.

Regions with the lowest salary levels are:

UAH 20,083 – Kirovohrad region;

UAH 20,460 – Chernivtsi region.

Wages by type of economic activity:

highest – information and telecommunications: UAH 78,941;

lowest - arts, sports, entertainment and recreation: UAH 18,681.

Wage arrears as of March 1, 2026, amounted to UAH 3.5 million.

In February 2025, according to the State Statistics Service, the average salary was UAH 23,132.

Average salary in Ukraine increased to UAH 30,926 - State Statistics Service