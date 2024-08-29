At the EU ministerial meeting, Kuleba wants the allies to lift restrictions on long-range strikes on targets in Russia

At an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wants to get support from the allies in lifting restrictions on long-range strikes on military targets in Russia. UNN reports this with reference to Politico.

I want them to go back to their capitals... to get support to finally lift the restrictions on long-range strikes on all legitimate military targets in Russia. Of course, this decision is mainly up to the United States and the United Kingdom, but France is also a party and part of the EU, - Kuleba said in an interview with Playbook.

Kuleba noted that he acknowledges that French President Emmanuel Macron has previously said that Ukraine should be allowed to strike military bases deep in Russia.

I'm not questioning the good intentions, but the fact is that we still can't fire. As soon as we can fire, when we have enough missiles and can use them, then it will work. But for now, we are still in the process of talking, negotiating, - Kuleba noted.

Addendum

President Zelenskiy saidthat lifting restrictions on Ukraine's long-range strikes now would help end the war fairly as soon as possible.

Ukraine to present Biden administration with list of targets it wants to hit with long-range weapons - Politico