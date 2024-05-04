At night, russians attacked energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k region, de-energized substation - Ministry of Energy

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovs'k region, but supplies have been restored. Kharkiv region and Kryvyi Rih have blackout schedules, while other regions have no restrictions. UNN writes about this with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

At night, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovs'k region. As a result, a substation, as well as two mines (people were not evacuated), a water utility, and industrial and household consumers were cut off from power. The power supply to the substation and consumers was restored.

Due to network constraints on the transmission system operator's lines, yesterday blackout schedules were applied in Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih. Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today. In other regions, consumers were not restricted.

Over the past day, the needs of consumers were covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance. During the evening peak, Ukraine received emergency electricity supplies from Romania, Poland, and Slovakia, which totaled less than one percent of daily consumption.

During the daytime, at Poland's request, Ukraine promptly received surplus electricity from their power system.

Electricity imports are projected to reach 5,712 MWh today.

The Ministry of Energy noted that the water level in the ZNPP cooling pond is stable at 15.40 meters, which is sufficient for the needs of the plant.

Ukrenergo has implemented comprehensive drone protection at its high-voltage substations, becoming the first power system operator in the world to do so, significantly reducing damage from recent Russian attacks.

