At night, russians attacked energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k region, de-energized substation - Ministry of Energy

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88418 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108945 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151723 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155655 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251591 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174459 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165667 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226562 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36521 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70769 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38653 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32115 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64689 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251591 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226562 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212527 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238247 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224997 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88418 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64689 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70769 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113179 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114064 views
At night, russians attacked energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k region, de-energized substation - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27197 views

Overnight, russians attacked the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k region, knocking out a substation, but supplies were restored, while Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih have blackout schedules and other regions have no restrictions.

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovs'k region, but supplies have been restored. Kharkiv region and Kryvyi Rih have blackout schedules, while other regions have no restrictions. UNN writes about this with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

At night, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovs'k region. As a result, a substation, as well as two mines (people were not evacuated), a water utility, and industrial and household consumers were cut off from power. The power supply to the substation and consumers was restored.

Due to network constraints on the transmission system operator's lines, yesterday blackout schedules were applied in Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih. Restrictions in these regions are still in effect today. In other regions, consumers were not restricted.

Over the past day, the needs of consumers were covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance. During the evening peak, Ukraine received emergency electricity supplies from Romania, Poland, and Slovakia, which totaled less than one percent of daily consumption.

During the daytime, at Poland's request, Ukraine promptly received surplus electricity from their power system.

Electricity imports are projected to reach 5,712 MWh today.

The Ministry of Energy noted that the water level in the ZNPP cooling pond is stable at 15.40 meters, which is sufficient for the needs of the plant. 

Ukrenergo has implemented comprehensive drone protection at its high-voltage substations, becoming the first power system operator in the world to do so, significantly reducing damage from recent Russian attacks.

The works will be completed on time: Shmyhal inspects construction of the second level of protection at power substations

Iryna Kolesnik

War
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

