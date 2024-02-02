At night, one of the enemy's drones hit Kharkiv region, the occupants shelled about 17 settlements in the region over the day

Russian troops shelled about 17 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday, and an enemy UAV was spotted in Izyum district at night. There were no casualties. This was reported on Friday by the head of the JFO Oleh Syniehubov, UNN writes.

About 17 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Udy, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha, Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, etc. Air strikes were carried out near the villages of Kolodyazne, Sinkivka, Pishchane - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a hostile UAV hit was registered in Izium district around 2:30 a.m. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

At 11:00 in Vovchansk at least 4 private houses, outbuildings and garages were damaged as a result of enemy artillery shelling.

At 12:55 a.m., three MRLS struck the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district, destroying buildings and structures of an agricultural enterprise, damaging 9 private households and power lines. There were no casualties.

