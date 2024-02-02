ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
At night, one of the enemy's drones hit Kharkiv region, the occupants shelled about 17 settlements in the region over the day

At night, one of the enemy's drones hit Kharkiv region, the occupants shelled about 17 settlements in the region over the day

Kyiv  •  UNN

At night, an enemy drone struck the Kharkiv region, and over the past day, Russian troops shelled about 17 settlements in the region, with no casualties reported.

 Russian troops shelled about 17 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday, and an enemy UAV was spotted in Izyum district at night. There were no casualties. This was reported on Friday by the head of the JFO Oleh Syniehubov, UNN writes. 

Details 

About 17 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Udy, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha, Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, etc.  Air strikes were carried out near the villages of Kolodyazne, Sinkivka, Pishchane

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Details 

According to him, a hostile UAV hit was registered in Izium district around 2:30 a.m. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

At 11:00 in Vovchansk at least 4 private houses, outbuildings and garages were damaged as a result of enemy artillery shelling. 

At 12:55 a.m., three MRLS struck the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district, destroying buildings and structures of an agricultural enterprise, damaging 9 private households and power lines. There were no casualties.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
telegramTelegram
berestoveBerestovo
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

