At night and in the morning, the Ukrainian power system received emergency assistance from three countries - the Ministry of Energy

At the request of Ukraine, emergency electricity supplies were carried out from Romania, Slovakia and Poland at night and in the morning of May 18. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Over the past day, consumers' needs were covered by own generation and commercial imports. Emergency assistance was not requested by Ukraine. At the same time, electricity supply was limited in the evening.

During the daytime, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland, receiving surplus electricity from the country's power system.

It is noted that from 19:00 to 24:00, restrictions on industrial consumers are planned in all regions. At the same time, no disconnection of household consumers is currently planned.

CONSEQUENCES OF SHELLING

At night, enemy drones attacked energy facilities in Poltava and Kharkiv regions. There were no casualties. However, there was some damage to equipment, and the consequences are being investigated. In Donetsk region, an overhead power line was disconnected during the shelling, which cut off power to substations and household consumers connected to them.

NETWORK STATUS

In Donetsk region, an overhead power line of a regional power company was briefly shut down for technological reasons. As a result, two mines were de-energized (people were not brought to the surface) and household consumers were cut off. All consumers have been supplied with electricity.

IMPORT/EXPORT

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 20,411 MWh. No exports are expected.

Recall

The Ministry of Energy is discussing the possibility of raising electricity tariffs to provide funds for preparations for the next heating season, as a significant shortage is forecast due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.