At night and in the morning, the Ukrainian power system received emergency assistance from three countries - the Ministry of Energy

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 62647 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103767 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146837 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151188 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247383 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173452 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164824 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148243 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224204 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113032 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63967 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100872 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 34303 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45910 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38907 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247386 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224206 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210513 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236352 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223260 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 62684 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38907 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45910 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112328 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113262 views
At night and in the morning, the Ukrainian power system received emergency assistance from three countries - the Ministry of Energy

At night and in the morning, the Ukrainian power system received emergency assistance from three countries - the Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58307 views

At night and in the morning, Ukraine received emergency electricity supplies from Romania, Slovakia, and Poland due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

At the request of Ukraine, emergency electricity supplies were carried out from Romania, Slovakia and Poland at night and in the morning of May 18. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Today, at the request of Ukraine, emergency electricity supplies from Romania, Slovakia and Poland have already been carried out at night and in the morning,

- the statement said.

Details

Over the past day, consumers' needs were covered by own generation and commercial imports. Emergency assistance was not requested by Ukraine. At the same time, electricity supply was limited in the evening.

During the daytime, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland, receiving surplus electricity from the country's power system.

It is noted that from 19:00 to 24:00, restrictions on industrial consumers are planned in all regions. At the same time, no disconnection of household consumers is currently planned.

CONSEQUENCES OF SHELLING

At night, enemy drones attacked energy facilities in Poltava and Kharkiv regions. There were no casualties. However, there was some damage to equipment, and the consequences are being investigated. In Donetsk region, an overhead power line was disconnected during the shelling, which cut off power to substations and household consumers connected to them.

NETWORK STATUS

In Donetsk region, an overhead power line of a regional power company was briefly shut down for technological reasons. As a result, two mines were de-energized (people were not brought to the surface) and household consumers were cut off. All consumers have been supplied with electricity.

IMPORT/EXPORT

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 20,411 MWh. No exports are expected.

Recall

The Ministry of Energy is discussing the possibility of raising electricity tariffs to provide funds for preparations for the next heating season, as a significant shortage is forecast due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
poltavaPoltava
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

