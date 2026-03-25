Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary - what kind of holiday it is, main traditions and superstitions

The Annunciation is a special church date, second only to Easter and Christmas in religious significance. It is a symbolic combination of heaven and earth, winter and summer, prayer and hard work. According to the new calendar, it is celebrated on March 25, writes UNN.

The holiday is based on the Gospel story described by the Apostle Luke. The Archangel Gabriel appeared to the Virgin Mary in Nazareth with the greeting: "Rejoice, you who are highly favored, the Lord is with you!" He announced that she was chosen to be the mother of the Son of God.

The importance of this moment lies not only in the miracle, but also in Mary's free consent. Her answer, "Let it be to me according to your word," is considered by theologians to be an act of the highest trust in the Creator. That is why the Annunciation is considered a holiday of salvation: without human consent, there would be no incarnation of God, and therefore no hope for spiritual rebirth.

Holiday traditions

Ukrainian traditions for the Annunciation originated even before the Christian era and changed over time. This is a great and unique path of worldview, where nature is perceived as a living organism.

Liturgy

The main event of the day is the festive liturgy. The color of the holiday is blue — a symbol of the purity of the Mother of God. Believers always bring consecrated prosphora home. People believed that such prosphora had extraordinary power. It was kept behind icons, and if someone in the family fell ill, a piece was given to eat. Owners often ground the prosphora into crumbs and mixed it with sowing grain, believing that "God's hand" would help the harvest sprout faster.

Releasing birds

Releasing doves or other forest birds into the wild is another Ukrainian tradition that symbolizes the liberation of the soul from sin and the joy of the arrival of "good news." It was once believed that a bird released on the Annunciation would fly to God and tell about the good deeds of the person who gave it freedom.

Purification by fire

The evening before the Annunciation was often accompanied by lighting bonfires. People burned old things, straw mats, and garbage. It was believed that the fire on the Annunciation had a cleansing power — it "warmed the earth" and drove away evil spirits that awaken in spring. The first spring songs were sung around the bonfires, calling for warmth.

Superstitions on the Annunciation

Folk wisdom around the Annunciation is based on the principle of absolute respect for the peace of the earth and nature.

The proverb "A bird does not build a nest, a girl does not braid her hair" is the key to understanding the holiday. Any activity related to creation or changing form, including sewing, knitting, cutting hair, was considered dangerous. It was believed that even a bird that dared to build a nest on this day risked losing its wings. As for braids, it was believed that a girl's hair is the threads of her destiny, and manipulating them on the Annunciation could "tangle" it.

Before the Annunciation, the earth sleeps, and it cannot be "disturbed," i.e., dug, etc. It is believed that on this day, the Lord blesses the earth, it "opens up" and becomes ready to receive seeds. Working in the garden on this day means inviting crop failure or hail.

On this day, you cannot lend money, salt, or fire. Along with the item, "grace" and well-being can leave the house. This is a day of internal focus on the family.

The strictest warning says that if you wear a new dress or shirt on the Annunciation, it will definitely tear or get so dirty that you won't be able to wash it off.

The most common signs for the Annunciation

On the Annunciation, people often believed in signs. Everything depended on the weather on this holy day.

If it rains on the Annunciation, the summer will be mushroomy, and the rye harvest will be rich.

Thunderstorms on this day promise a warm summer and good nuts.

As the Annunciation, so will be Easter.

If the sun shines in the morning, there will be a good harvest of spring crops.

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