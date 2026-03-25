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Andriy Shevchenko spoke about Italy's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and Milan's fight for the Scudetto

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1758 views

The UAF President supported the Italian national team in the World Cup qualifiers. The legendary footballer also analyzed Milan's fight for the Serie A championship.

Andriy Shevchenko spoke about Italy's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and Milan's fight for the Scudetto

Ballon d'Or winner and UAF President Andriy Shevchenko admitted that he wants the Italian national team to qualify for the final stage of the World Cup. This is reported by UNN with reference to Goal.

Details

Italy will play against the North Macedonian national team in the decisive round of qualification, and Shevchenko commented on the Italian head coach Gennaro Gattuso.

He will be 100% motivated. He even needs to be held back a little so that he doesn't demand too much from the players. Due to limited time, he can work primarily on the team's psychology. I think Italy will cope. And for Ukraine, reaching the World Cup would be a dream - our people are waiting for such a gift 

- added the UAF president.

Shevchenko also commented in an interview on the fight for the Scudetto in Serie A. The legendary former footballer assessed his former club's chances of success in the national tournament. Shevchenko is convinced that "Milan" is able to maintain competition until the last rounds. In particular, the victory over showed the team's ambitions, and coach Massimiliano Allegri managed to motivate the players after the defeat by Lazio.

Andriy Shevchenko to head FIFA committee16.10.25, 04:02 • 30153 views

Shevchenko also drew attention to the role of Rafael Leão, emphasizing that the Portuguese is not a classic center forward, but can help the team in attack if he adapts correctly. The understanding between Leão and Christian Pulisic is also important for the team's result.

Stanislav Karmazin

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Andriy Shevchenko
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