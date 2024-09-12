Anastasia Obraztsova became the new director of UCF

The Ukrainian Cultural Foundation is headed by Anastasia Obraztsova. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the second stage of the competitive selection process for the position of UCF executive director, which took place on September 11, Anastasia Obraztsova was appointed to head the institution. Previously, she worked as the director of the Ukrainian Center for Cultural Research and headed the Directorate of Creative Industries at the Ministry of Culture. She will assume her new responsibilities after signing a contract with the Ministry of Culture.

Recall

The Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, a state-owned operator of the development of culture and creative industries, was founded in 2017. It supports cultural and artistic projects on a competitive basis within seven sectors: audial arts, visual arts, audiovisual arts, cultural heritage, literary affairs, performing and stage arts, as well as cultural and creative industries. The institution's website reports that over the 7 years of its activity, the UCF has funded 2717 cultural and artistic projects worth UAH 1.6 billion.

