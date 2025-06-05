Explosion occurred in Kyiv: it detonated in a garbage can, there are injured
Kyiv • UNN
A garbage can exploded in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. As a result of the detonation of an unknown object, a local resident and a security guard of the building were injured, the police are выясняє обставини.
An explosion occurred in Kyiv in the Darnytskyi district, it detonated in a garbage can, two people are known to be injured, the police are investigating the circumstances, the GUNP in the capital reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
According to preliminary information, an unknown object detonated in a garbage can, as a result of which a local resident who was passing by at that time was injured. A house guard was also injured
Currently, a police investigative team and explosives technicians are working at the scene.
"Law enforcement officers are выясняют all the circumstances of the incident," the report says.
