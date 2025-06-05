Explosion occurred in Kyiv: it detonated in a garbage can, there are injured

An explosion occurred in Kyiv in the Darnytskyi district, it detonated in a garbage can, two people are known to be injured, the police are investigating the circumstances, the GUNP in the capital reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

According to preliminary information, an unknown object detonated in a garbage can, as a result of which a local resident who was passing by at that time was injured. A house guard was also injured - the police reported on social networks.

Currently, a police investigative team and explosives technicians are working at the scene.

"Law enforcement officers are выясняют all the circumstances of the incident," the report says.

