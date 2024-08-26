Enemy cruise missile was shot down on the border of Zakarpattia region and Lviv region - RMA

An enemy cruise missile heading for Zakarpattia region was shot down on the border of Transcarpathian and Lviv regions, said the head of the Zakarpattia RMA Viktor Mykyta, according to UNN.

The Transcarpathian 650th separate anti-aircraft machine gun battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shoots down a cruise missile on the border of our and Lviv regions. It was heading to our region. Thank you, brothers, for your professionalism and saved lives! We are proud! Zakarpattia is proud! - Viktor Mykyta, head of the Zakarpattia RMA, wrote on Telegram.

Russian army attacks energy facilities in Lviv region: power outages in Lviv and the region