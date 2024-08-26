Enemy cruise missile was shot down on the border of Zakarpattia region and Lviv region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The 650th separate anti-aircraft machine gun battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a cruise missile on the border of Zakarpattia and Lviv regions. The head of the Zakarpattia RMA, Viktor Mykyta, thanked the military for their professionalism and saved lives.
An enemy cruise missile heading for Zakarpattia region was shot down on the border of Transcarpathian and Lviv regions, said the head of the Zakarpattia RMA Viktor Mykyta, according to UNN.
The Transcarpathian 650th separate anti-aircraft machine gun battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shoots down a cruise missile on the border of our and Lviv regions. It was heading to our region. Thank you, brothers, for your professionalism and saved lives! We are proud! Zakarpattia is proud!
Russian army attacks energy facilities in Lviv region: power outages in Lviv and the region26.08.24, 09:48 • 23528 views