An accident at a gas station in Kyiv: the case of the Audi driver was sent to court

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 62081 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103677 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146759 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151114 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247296 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173437 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164814 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148242 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224156 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113031 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63568 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100772 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 33749 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45225 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38257 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247292 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224153 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210457 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236299 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223213 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 62061 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 38282 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 45238 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112308 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113243 views
An accident at a gas station in Kyiv: the case of the Audi driver was sent to court

An accident at a gas station in Kyiv: the case of the Audi driver was sent to court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17037 views

A 22-year-old Audi driver faces up to 8 years in prison for a fatal accident at a gas station that killed a 17-year-old passenger and caused more than UAH 60 million in damage.

A 22-year-old Audi driver will be tried in the case of an accident with a large-scale fire at a gas station in Kyiv that killed a 17-year-old boy - an indictment has been sent to the court, the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reports, according to UNN.

Details

"The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has sent to court an indictment against a 22-year-old Kyiv resident on charges of violating traffic safety rules, which caused the victim's death (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years in prison.

Case summary

On July 9, 2023, the driver of an Audi TT and his 17-year-old brother were moving along Brovarskyi Avenue towards Budivelnykiv Street at a speed of 83-98 km/h, while the speed limit on this section is 50 km/h, the prosecutor's office said.

Approaching a gas station, the driver lost control due to speeding and drove into two fuel dispensers and cars that were at the gas station at the time. The collision caused a large-scale fire that destroyed 9 cars. The gas station premises burned down completely. The owners of the gas station filed civil claims against the defendant totaling over UAH 60 million.

The passenger of the Audi TT was seriously injured and died in hospital a few days later.

14.07.23, 14:47 • 982397 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
audiAudi
kyivKyiv

