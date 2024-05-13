An accident at a gas station in Kyiv: the case of the Audi driver was sent to court

A 22-year-old Audi driver will be tried in the case of an accident with a large-scale fire at a gas station in Kyiv that killed a 17-year-old boy - an indictment has been sent to the court, the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reports, according to UNN.

Details

"The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has sent to court an indictment against a 22-year-old Kyiv resident on charges of violating traffic safety rules, which caused the victim's death (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years in prison.

Case summary

On July 9, 2023, the driver of an Audi TT and his 17-year-old brother were moving along Brovarskyi Avenue towards Budivelnykiv Street at a speed of 83-98 km/h, while the speed limit on this section is 50 km/h, the prosecutor's office said.

Approaching a gas station, the driver lost control due to speeding and drove into two fuel dispensers and cars that were at the gas station at the time. The collision caused a large-scale fire that destroyed 9 cars. The gas station premises burned down completely. The owners of the gas station filed civil claims against the defendant totaling over UAH 60 million.

The passenger of the Audi TT was seriously injured and died in hospital a few days later.