Ambassador: Germany will transfer air defense systems to Ukraine in 2024

This year, air defense systems will be delivered to Ukraine from Germany. In addition, heavy equipment, artillery, and artillery ammunition will continue to be provided. This was announced by German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Yeager in a joint video message with Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of diplomatic relations, reports UNN.

In 2024, further air defense systems will be delivered from Germany. In addition, Germany will continue to supply heavy equipment, artillery, artillery ammunition, engineering equipment, and many other needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Yeager said.

Makeev said that German defense companies are already building their plants in Ukraine.

"Meanwhile, German defense companies are already building their plants in Ukraine. The first goal is to repair equipment closer to the front line, not abroad," Makeev said.

He also said that the Bundeswehr will continue to train Ukrainian soldiers, and Berlin will increasingly advocate for Europe to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, Jaeger noted that Germany has long since moved on to rebuilding Ukraine.

"In June, Berlin will host the traditional annual conference on rebuilding Ukraine. It will bring together presidents and prime ministers, government officials and diplomats, representatives of the non-governmental sector and experts, and most importantly, big business and entrepreneurs," said Makeev.

Yeager added that entrepreneurs are expected here in Kyiv at least after the conference. Ukrainian reforms could arouse their interest.

Addendum

Germany will provide Ukraine with military assistance worth more than 7 billion euros.