Ambassador: Germany will transfer air defense systems to Ukraine in 2024

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 34250 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105811 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134227 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133606 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174013 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170783 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279296 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178114 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167096 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148771 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101299 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100891 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102823 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 60962 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 31384 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 34259 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279296 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247375 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232559 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257953 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25204 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134227 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105273 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105311 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121506 views
Ambassador: Germany will transfer air defense systems to Ukraine in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58244 views

Germany will supply Ukraine with air defense systems, heavy equipment and artillery in 2024, the German ambassador to Ukraine has announced.

This year, air defense systems will be delivered to Ukraine from Germany. In addition, heavy equipment, artillery, and artillery ammunition will continue to be provided. This was announced by German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Yeager in a joint video message with Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of diplomatic relations, reports UNN.

In 2024, further air defense systems will be delivered from Germany. In addition, Germany will continue to supply heavy equipment, artillery, artillery ammunition, engineering equipment, and many other needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- Yeager said.

Makeev said that German defense companies are already building their plants in Ukraine.

"Meanwhile, German defense companies are already building their plants in Ukraine. The first goal is to repair equipment closer to the front line, not abroad," Makeev said.

He also said that the Bundeswehr will continue to train Ukrainian soldiers, and Berlin will increasingly advocate for Europe to provide military assistance to Ukraine.  

In addition, Jaeger noted that Germany has long since moved on to rebuilding Ukraine.

"In June, Berlin will host the traditional annual conference on rebuilding Ukraine. It will bring together presidents and prime ministers, government officials and diplomats, representatives of the non-governmental sector and experts, and most importantly, big business and entrepreneurs," said Makeev.

Yeager added that entrepreneurs are expected here in Kyiv at least after the conference. Ukrainian reforms could arouse their interest.

Addendum

Germany will provide Ukraine with military assistance worth more than 7 billion euros.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

