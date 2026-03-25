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Almost 70 attacks recorded at the front, the enemy is actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1552 views

The General Staff recorded the greatest enemy activity in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. Dozens of towns in Sumy and Chernihiv regions came under fire.

Almost 70 attacks recorded at the front, the enemy is actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has launched 69 attacks on the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The aggressor is shelling border areas. Today, the following settlements in Sumy region were affected: Prohres, Chervone, Volfyne, Bachivsk, Havrylova Sloboda, Novovasylivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Brusky, Malushyne, Marchyshyna Buda, Koreniok; Kostobobriv and Yeline – in Chernihiv region.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 45 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Zybine and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried once to improve its position in the Pishchane area.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Kopanky, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried twice to advance to the positions of our troops towards Zakitne and Riznykivka. One assault action is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Sofiivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 33 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Novopavlivka. Four enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice towards Oleksandrogorod and Krasnohirske. They launched air strikes in the areas of Velykomykhailivka, Havrylivka, and Pidhavrylivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 12 attacks towards the positions of our defenders in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka. Three enemy assault actions are ongoing. Air strikes hit the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Huliaipilske, Yehorivka, Shyroke, Novoselevka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the Lyubymivka area and is conducting one assault action in the direction of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the occupiers tried to attack in the area of the Antonivsky bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No enemy attempts to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff reported over 1200 occupiers eliminated in a day25.03.26, 06:34 • 38433 views

Antonina Tumanova

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