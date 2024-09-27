All the talks are exactly what Ukraine needs: Zelensky summarizes the results of his visit to the United States

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized the results of his visit to the United States and emphasized that "all the negotiations are exactly what Ukraine needs," UNN reports.

"I had a meeting with Donald Trump today. It was very productive and detailed. I am very grateful. And it's been a busy, long, extremely important week in America.

As we planned, we are going home today after all the necessary negotiations. And all the negotiations are exactly what Ukraine needs.

The victory plan has been presented to America, and we have explained each point. Now, at the level of our teams, we will work to fill every step, every decision we make. Strong positions for Ukraine mean faster peace. All the key issues for Ukraine are on the table with our partners, and everything is being considered. Long-range capability, defense package, sanctions against Russia, steps towards Russian assets. We have managed to work on all these topics. We are preparing for a meeting in Germany within the framework of the Ramstein format, where we will work together with our partners to implement the points of the Victory Plan. Thank you to President Biden for the invitation," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

The President noted that yesterday in Washington, the U.S. President passed all the key things, all the key decisions.

"Thank you for the desire to implement this way for Ukraine to win. Thank you for the unprecedented military package and the corresponding decisions - a large package of almost 8 billion. This will support our soldiers and our entire nation, in particular, there are good things for air defense before winter. There were meetings in the US Congress - full support. Both parties, both chambers. I am grateful to all senators, all members of the House of Representatives for the conversations, for friendly advice and for the questions that really allow us to achieve important results, our common strength and peace through strength," the Head of State said.

He reminded that the Victory Plan was presented to both presidential candidates.

"I met with Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday, had a long conversation. And today - Donald Trump, a conversation for almost an hour. It is important for Ukraine that America understands Ukraine directly. That is exactly what it is. This Russian war must be ended, and it must be ended fairly, so that no aggressor does what Russia does anymore," Zelensky said.

The President announced new agreements on reconstruction - G7+, with more than 30 countries joining and the European Union.

"This is an analog of our security format: there was a G7 security declaration, and on its basis we made security agreements - 26 already - that strengthen us while we are not yet in NATO. And now there will be bilateral documents with countries on reconstruction, on clear steps of each country," Zelensky added.

However, according to him, the most important thing is the front.

"We have done everything in our power, in Ukraine's power, to strengthen ourselves as much as possible. And now, together with our partners, we need to ensure exactly what will bring a just peace closer. Russia must lose this war. Ukraine must win. These are the real foundations for common security. Peace through strength.

I thank everyone who helps us!" he summarized.

