All the talks are exactly what Ukraine needs: Zelensky summarizes the results of his visit to the United States

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65083 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103245 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166641 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137642 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143025 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139003 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182049 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112068 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172618 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100043 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109680 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111770 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 46582 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 53623 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166641 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182049 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172618 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199990 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188923 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141746 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141802 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146517 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137941 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154831 views
All the talks are exactly what Ukraine needs: Zelensky summarizes the results of his visit to the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62587 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has completed a visit to the United States, where he presented his Victory Plan. He met with Joe Biden, Donald Trump and other politicians to discuss support for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized the results of his visit to the United States and emphasized that "all the negotiations are exactly what Ukraine needs," UNN reports.

"I had a meeting with Donald Trump today. It was very productive and detailed. I am very grateful. And it's been a busy, long, extremely important week in America.

As we planned, we are going home today after all the necessary negotiations. And all the negotiations are exactly what Ukraine needs.

The victory plan has been presented to America, and we have explained each point. Now, at the level of our teams, we will work to fill every step, every decision we make. Strong positions for Ukraine mean faster peace. All the key issues for Ukraine are on the table with our partners, and everything is being considered. Long-range capability, defense package, sanctions against Russia, steps towards Russian assets. We have managed to work on all these topics. We are preparing for a meeting in Germany within the framework of the Ramstein format, where we will work together with our partners to implement the points of the Victory Plan. Thank you to President Biden for the invitation," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

The President noted that yesterday in Washington, the U.S. President passed all the key things, all the key decisions.

"Thank you for the desire to implement this way for Ukraine to win. Thank you for the unprecedented military package and the corresponding decisions - a large package of almost 8 billion. This will support our soldiers and our entire nation, in particular, there are good things for air defense before winter. There were meetings in the US Congress - full support. Both parties, both chambers. I am grateful to all senators, all members of the House of Representatives for the conversations, for friendly advice and for the questions that really allow us to achieve important results, our common strength and peace through strength," the Head of State said.

He reminded that the Victory Plan was presented to both presidential candidates.

"I met with Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday, had a long conversation. And today - Donald Trump, a conversation for almost an hour. It is important for Ukraine that America understands Ukraine directly. That is exactly what it is. This Russian war must be ended, and it must be ended fairly, so that no aggressor does what Russia does anymore," Zelensky said.

The President announced new agreements on reconstruction - G7+, with more than 30 countries joining and the European Union.

"This is an analog of our security format: there was a G7 security declaration, and on its basis we made security agreements - 26 already - that strengthen us while we are not yet in NATO. And now there will be bilateral documents with countries on reconstruction, on clear steps of each country," Zelensky added.

However, according to him, the most important thing is the front.

"We have done everything in our power, in Ukraine's power, to strengthen ourselves as much as possible. And now, together with our partners, we need to ensure exactly what will bring a just peace closer. Russia must lose this war. Ukraine must win. These are the real foundations for common security. Peace through strength.

I thank everyone who helps us!" he summarized.

Victory plan presented to America, each point explained - Zelensky27.09.24, 21:41 • 61045 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

