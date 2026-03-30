Alarm again in the sky near Trump's residence, American fighters intercepted a plane

In the US, NORAD fighters were forced to escort a civilian aircraft that violated a temporary no-fly zone near Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Sunday. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. local time in the Palm Beach area, where enhanced flight restrictions are traditionally imposed during the president's stay.

NORAD reported that during the interception, military aircraft used flares to attract the pilot's attention or establish contact with him.

After that, the aircraft was safely escorted out of the restricted area. According to official information, there was no threat to people on the ground.

Such incidents near Trump are not new

The American military notes that after Trump's return to power, similar airspace violations have occurred repeatedly.

All previous cases also ended without serious consequences, but each time they trigger a full air safety protocol around the US president.

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