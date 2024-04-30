Air strike on Kharkiv: the SES showed the consequences

The enemy attacked Kharkiv's civilian infrastructure with guided aerial bombs, setting private garages on fire. The consequences of the enemy attack were shown by the SES in Telegram, UNN reported.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, this morning two air bombs hit civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and Kholodnohirsky districts of Kharkiv.

In the Kyiv district, a powerful explosion reportedly damaged administrative buildings and more than 40 private garages - three of them caught fire, 3 cars caught fire, and 6 others were damaged. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

In Kholodnohirsk district, an enemy bomb destroyed two civilian buildings.

Earlier, UNN reported that one person was killed and nine others were injured in the strike on Kharkiv.