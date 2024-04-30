Air strike on Kharkiv: the SES showed the consequences

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87962 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108825 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151614 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155557 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251533 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174444 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165661 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226535 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113075 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36206 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70396 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38272 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31782 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64314 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251533 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226535 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212502 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238223 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224975 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87962 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64314 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70396 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113161 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114047 views
Air strike on Kharkiv: the SES showed the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35472 views

Enemy aircraft bombs hit the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, damaging buildings and setting fire to private garages.

The enemy attacked Kharkiv's civilian infrastructure with guided aerial bombs, setting private garages on fire. The consequences of the enemy attack were shown by the SES in Telegram, UNN reported. 

Details 

According to the State Emergency Service, this morning two air bombs hit civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and Kholodnohirsky districts of Kharkiv. 

In the Kyiv district, a powerful explosion reportedly damaged administrative buildings and more than 40 private garages - three of them caught fire, 3 cars caught fire, and 6 others were damaged. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

In Kholodnohirsk district, an enemy bomb destroyed two civilian buildings.

Earlier, UNN reported that one person was killed and nine others were injured in the strike on Kharkiv.  

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

