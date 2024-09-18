Air Force: Russia attacked with 52 drones and three missiles at night, 46 UAVs shot down, missiles did not reach their targets

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104209 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109839 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177559 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143233 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146384 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140223 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187362 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112182 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177332 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104804 views

Popular news
February 28, 07:04 PM • 80274 views
February 28, 07:11 PM • 39118 views
February 28, 07:23 PM • 87375 views
February 28, 07:40 PM • 57145 views
February 28, 08:35 PM • 48438 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177559 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187362 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177332 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 204583 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 193362 views
UNN Lite
February 28, 03:20 PM • 144798 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 144494 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 148993 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 140242 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 156943 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18191 views

On the night of September 18, Russia attacked Ukraine with 52 drones and 3 missiles. Ukrainian defense forces shot down 46 UAVs, 5 were lost to electronic warfare, and 1 returned to Russia. The missiles did not reach their targets.

Russian troops attacked Ukraine at night with 52 drones and 3 missiles, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 46 UAVs, 5 were lost to electronic warfare, 1 returned to Russia, and the missiles did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 18, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian occupiers launched three X-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region and 52 attack UAVs from the areas: Kursk, Yeysk - Russian Federation.

Aviation, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the air combat, 46 attack UAVs were shot down. In addition, due to the active counteraction of the electronic warfare assets of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, five UAVs were lost locally, and another enemy attack drone flew to Russia. Also, as a result of countermeasures, guided missiles did not reach the enemy's targets. There was some damage to agricultural equipment, preliminary, there were no casualties

- the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

As noted, the air defense system operated in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

Kyiv region suffers another enemy drone attack: air defense system works, wreckage falls outside settlements18.09.24, 09:50 • 13715 views

War
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
kh-59Kh-59
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
sumySums
kyivKyiv

