Air Force: Russia attacked with 52 drones and three missiles at night, 46 UAVs shot down, missiles did not reach their targets

Russian troops attacked Ukraine at night with 52 drones and 3 missiles, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 46 UAVs, 5 were lost to electronic warfare, 1 returned to Russia, and the missiles did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 18, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian occupiers launched three X-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the occupied Kherson region and 52 attack UAVs from the areas: Kursk, Yeysk - Russian Federation.

Aviation, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

As a result of the air combat, 46 attack UAVs were shot down. In addition, due to the active counteraction of the electronic warfare assets of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, five UAVs were lost locally, and another enemy attack drone flew to Russia. Also, as a result of countermeasures, guided missiles did not reach the enemy's targets. There was some damage to agricultural equipment, preliminary, there were no casualties - the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

As noted, the air defense system operated in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

Kyiv region suffers another enemy drone attack: air defense system works, wreckage falls outside settlements