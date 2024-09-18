ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Kyiv region suffers another enemy drone attack: air defense system works, wreckage falls outside settlements

Kyiv region suffers another enemy drone attack: air defense system works, wreckage falls outside settlements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 13716 views

At night and in the morning, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with attack drones. Air defense forces shot down the targets, no hits were made, and there were no casualties. The debris fell outside of populated areas.

At night and in the morning, Russian troops once again attacked Kyiv region with attack drones, air defense forces shot down targets, no hits were made to infrastructure facilities, no casualties were reported, and the debris fell outside of populated areas, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.

At night and in the morning, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with attack drones. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. There were no casualties. The fall of the wreckage of the downed targets is recorded outside the settlements in open areas. A dry grass fire was extinguished in one of the districts

- Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, operational services continue to work on fixing the consequences of the enemy attack.

Russia attacked Sumy energy facilities with “Shaheds” at night, 16 drones destroyed in the region - RMA18.09.24, 08:25 • 13509 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv region
anti-aircraft-warfareAnti-aircraft warfare
kyivKyiv

