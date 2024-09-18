Kyiv region suffers another enemy drone attack: air defense system works, wreckage falls outside settlements

At night and in the morning, Russian troops once again attacked Kyiv region with attack drones, air defense forces shot down targets, no hits were made to infrastructure facilities, no casualties were reported, and the debris fell outside of populated areas, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.

At night and in the morning, the enemy attacked Kyiv region with attack drones. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. There were no casualties. The fall of the wreckage of the downed targets is recorded outside the settlements in open areas. A dry grass fire was extinguished in one of the districts - Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, operational services continue to work on fixing the consequences of the enemy attack.

