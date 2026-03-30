Air bombs on Hlukhiv - the number of injured increased to 12

In the Hlukhiv community, Sumy region, the number of victims as a result of the enemy's aerial bomb attack has increased to 12, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Previously, 12 people were injured, including one child. Emergency and restoration work is currently underway. - reported the State Emergency Service.

Additionally

The enemy struck civilian infrastructure and residential areas in the Hlukhiv community with guided aerial bombs.

Rescuers have been working at the scene since the first minutes - all fires have been extinguished.

Occupiers dropped two aerial bombs on a dormitory in Hlukhiv, there are wounded