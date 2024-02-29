AI-based chatbot to appear in Diia - Fedorov

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 28258 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 102602 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 66554 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 266024 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 227832 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189424 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229634 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251260 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157248 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372069 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 83422 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 105279 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 70916 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 37319 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 38397 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 102607 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 266033 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 210061 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 227837 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18857 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27121 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27150 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 64531 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 71747 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

AI-based chatbot to appear in Diia - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111235 views

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has announced plans to add an AI-based chatbot assistant called Nadiia to the Diia mobile app, which will help respond to user requests faster.

AI-based chatbot to appear in Diia - Fedorov

An artificial intelligence-based assistant is to be added to the Diia mobile app to help the contact center respond to requests. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports. 

Details

According to him, they want to use a technological solution from one of the "top international companies" to implement this function. However, he did not specify the name of the company.

However, it is known that the AI-powered chatbot has decided to name itself Nadezhda.

It will be a new generation chatbot that will use human language in chat and help solve a simple problem. Its main advantages will be the speed of response and saving time and resources for the Diia support team

- Fedorov explained. 

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation says that he is currently 80% satisfied with the quality of the AI assistant's answers, but promises that it will get better. At the same time, he is not satisfied with the speed of the AI - experts are already working on this. 

Ukrainians have already sent documents through Diia more than 22 million times09.02.24, 16:35 • 21524 views

Addendum

It is noted that the Ministry of Digital Transformation also continues to work on the legislative framework for AI and integrate it into education.

I am sure that artificial intelligence is more about opportunities. Nowadays, big changes are taking place in every sphere, it is being integrated into every sphere of life

- Fedorov summarized. 

Recall

In two months, Ukrainians have already 22 thousand times used the car sale function in the Diia mobile app. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Technologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Telegram
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02