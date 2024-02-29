AI-based chatbot to appear in Diia - Fedorov

An artificial intelligence-based assistant is to be added to the Diia mobile app to help the contact center respond to requests. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, they want to use a technological solution from one of the "top international companies" to implement this function. However, he did not specify the name of the company.

However, it is known that the AI-powered chatbot has decided to name itself Nadezhda.

It will be a new generation chatbot that will use human language in chat and help solve a simple problem. Its main advantages will be the speed of response and saving time and resources for the Diia support team - Fedorov explained.

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation says that he is currently 80% satisfied with the quality of the AI assistant's answers, but promises that it will get better. At the same time, he is not satisfied with the speed of the AI - experts are already working on this.

Ukrainians have already sent documents through Diia more than 22 million times

Addendum

It is noted that the Ministry of Digital Transformation also continues to work on the legislative framework for AI and integrate it into education.

I am sure that artificial intelligence is more about opportunities. Nowadays, big changes are taking place in every sphere, it is being integrated into every sphere of life - Fedorov summarized.

Recall

In two months, Ukrainians have already 22 thousand times used the car sale function in the Diia mobile app.