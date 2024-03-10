After the "white flag" statements: Polish Foreign Minister suggests that the Pope ask putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 4492 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 15677 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 23121 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 167395 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 158213 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166012 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214654 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247792 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153582 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371279 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 15677 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 167395 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 138823 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 158213 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 150543 views
After the "white flag" statements: Polish Foreign Minister suggests that the Pope ask putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105834 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski suggested that in order to balance the situation, the Pope could call on russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine, which would bring immediate peace without the need for negotiations.

After the "white flag" statements: Polish Foreign Minister suggests that the Pope ask putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine

For balance, the Pope may call on russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister  Radoslaw Sikorski on his page in X, UNN reports.Ru

Details

In response to the Pope's words about the "white flag," the Polish minister emphasized that negotiations would be unnecessary once russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine. 

What about a balance, encouraging Putin to have the courage to withdraw his army from Ukraine? Peace would come immediately without the need for negotiations

  - emphasized Sikorsky, attaching to his post a fragment of Pope Francis' interview.  

"You can't capitulate to evil": President of Latvia responds to Pope's statement on a "white flag" for Ukraine10.03.24, 11:26 • 42018 views

Addendum

Commenting on Pope Francis' words about seeking peace for Ukraine, Vatican spokesman Father Matteo Bruni said that negotiations are never a surrender. According to him, the Pope called on all parties "to create conditions for a diplomatic solution in the search for a just and lasting peace.

Recall

Yesterday, on March 9, Pope Francis, speaking about the war unleashed by russia, said that Ukraine should have what he called the courage of the "white flag" and negotiate.  

Zelenskyy: If Ukraine loses, Russia will definitely attack NATO countries08.03.24, 14:46 • 23749 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Radosław Sikorski
NATO
Pope Francis
Ukraine
