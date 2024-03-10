After the "white flag" statements: Polish Foreign Minister suggests that the Pope ask putin to withdraw troops from Ukraine

For balance, the Pope may call on russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on his page in X, UNN reports.Ru

In response to the Pope's words about the "white flag," the Polish minister emphasized that negotiations would be unnecessary once russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine.

What about a balance, encouraging Putin to have the courage to withdraw his army from Ukraine? Peace would come immediately without the need for negotiations - emphasized Sikorsky , attaching to his post a fragment of Pope Francis' interview.

Commenting on Pope Francis' words about seeking peace for Ukraine, Vatican spokesman Father Matteo Bruni said that negotiations are never a surrender. According to him, the Pope called on all parties "to create conditions for a diplomatic solution in the search for a just and lasting peace.

Yesterday, on March 9, Pope Francis, speaking about the war unleashed by russia, said that Ukraine should have what he called the courage of the "white flag" and negotiate.

