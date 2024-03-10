Latvian President Edgards Rinkēvičs sharply criticized the statement of Pope Francis, who believes that Ukraine should negotiate with Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Latvian president on the social network X.

Details

My Sunday morning saying: you can't capitulate in the face of evil, you have to fight it and defeat it, so that evil raises a white flag and surrenders - the Latvian president said in a statement.

Context

Yesterday, on March 9, Pope Francis, speaking about the war unleashed by Russia, said that Ukraine should have what he called the courage of the "white flag" and negotiate.

Addendum

Matteo Bruni, director of the press center, explained that Pope Francis declared a "white flag" and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, referring to Ukraine as a country that has always been a "martyr.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia will definitely attack NATO countries if it manages to defeat Ukraine.