"You can't capitulate to evil": President of Latvia responds to Pope's statement on a "white flag" for Ukraine

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26912 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 97089 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 63855 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 259849 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223614 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188060 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228828 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157036 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372026 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35504 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 97158 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 259913 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206198 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223665 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18030 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26368 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26466 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61401 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 68694 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"You can't capitulate to evil": President of Latvia responds to Pope's statement on a "white flag" for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42018 views

Latvian President Edgards Rinkēvičs criticized Pope Francis' statement inviting Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, saying that "one cannot capitulate in the face of evil.

"You can't capitulate to evil": President of Latvia responds to Pope's statement on a "white flag" for Ukraine

Latvian President Edgards Rinkēvičs sharply criticized the statement of Pope Francis, who believes that Ukraine should negotiate with Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Latvian president on the social network X.

Details 

My Sunday morning saying: you can't capitulate in the face of evil, you have to fight it and defeat it, so that evil raises a white flag and surrenders

- the Latvian president said in a statement. 

Context

Yesterday, on March 9, Pope Francis, speaking about the war unleashed by Russia, said that Ukraine should have what he called the courage of the "white flag" and negotiate.  

Addendum

Matteo Bruni, director of the press center, explained that Pope Francis declared a "white flag" and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, referring to Ukraine as a country that has always been a "martyr.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia will definitely attack NATO countries if it manages to defeat Ukraine. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Latvia
NATO
Pope Francis
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
