Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
12:48 PM
Publications
Exclusives
After the air raid alert is lifted, do not rush outside: safety algorithm from the State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 3160 views

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reminds about safety rules after an air raid alert is lifted due to possible debris. Do not touch suspicious objects - it is worth informing the rescuers.

An air raid alert cancellation is not a guarantee of safety. After shelling, fragments of missiles, drones, or cluster munitions may remain on the ground, posing a threat. UNN reports on the rules of conduct to follow after an air raid alert ends, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers emphasize: even slight contact with such an object can lead to an explosion. The State Emergency Service outlined the following course of action:

  • if you go for a walk with your pet, do not let it off the leash and do not allow it to run freely. After all, even your daily route can be dangerous;
    • after the air raid alert is lifted, if possible, do not rush outside. Be careful: watch your step and stay on paved paths;

      Safety rules should also be explained to children, especially before a walk:

      • do not allow them to play outside immediately after the alert is lifted;
        • explain to them that any strange or unfamiliar object can be dangerous;
          • make sure children do not touch suspicious objects.

            If you see a missile fragment or an unknown object:

            • do not approach, do not touch, walk back the same way you came;
              • call 101: describe the location and provide the address.

                Recall

                In Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, over 300 people have died due to explosive objects, including 18 children. Over 800 more people have been injured.

                Lilia Podolyak

                Lilia Podolyak

