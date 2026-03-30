A wave of over a thousand bomb threat emails swept across Ukraine - police do not rule out enemy psy-ops

A massive wave of anonymous bomb threats swept across Ukraine today, with a total of 1216 reports so far, the National Police announced on Monday, according to UNN.

On March 30, starting from 11:00 AM, anonymous bomb threats continued to flood the email addresses of state authorities, local self-government bodies, educational institutions, enterprises, organizations, banks, and other establishments. As of 2:50 PM, 1216 reports had been received by police units. - the National Police reported on social media.

As noted, explosive ordnance disposal services, canine units, and investigative and operational groups are working on site. Inspections and checks are ongoing, adhering to all security protocols.

Currently, 20% of these reports have been processed. In none of the checked cases was the information about mining confirmed. - the National Police indicated.

As stated, in Kyiv, police are also conducting checks at facilities for which anonymous bomb threats have been received. "Information began to arrive today at the email addresses of various institutions, state authorities, etc. Relevant services are currently working on site - police patrols, canine units with service dogs, and explosives experts. Each message is carefully checked and processed," the Kyiv National Police Department reported.

Law enforcement officers, as reported by the National Police, are taking measures to identify those involved in spreading false reports.

"It is not excluded that this is another IPSO from the enemy," the National Police emphasized.

"We ask citizens to remain calm, use information only from official sources, and comply with the requirements of law enforcement," the National Police added.

Meanwhile, as reported online, the messages sometimes caused the evacuation of children in educational institutions.

Bomb threat reports are massively arriving at email addresses in Ukraine