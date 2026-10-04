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A UAV strike on an energy facility in the Poltava region left 22,000 subscribers without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

Russian forces struck energy infrastructure in the Poltava region with a drone. About 22,000 subscribers were left without electricity; there were no casualties.

A UAV strike on an energy facility in the Poltava region left 22,000 subscribers without electricity

On Sunday, October 4, Russian forces struck an energy infrastructure facility in the Poltava region. This was reported by Vitaliy Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

A UAV strike on an energy infrastructure facility was recorded. As a result of the attack, approximately 22,000 subscribers were temporarily left without electricity. Specialists from JSC "Poltavaoblenergo" are already working to restore power supply. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties

- the statement said.

We remind you

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian drones attacked Kushuhum and Novostepnianske. Two people were killed and two others were injured in the strikes.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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