A traitor who worked for the Wagner PMC and collected data on the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was detained in Vinnytsia region

A recidivist who collected information about the locations of the Defense Forces and "reported" to Russian supervisors on the consequences of missile and drone strikes was detained in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

SBU specialists prevented another attempt of Russia to organize an agent network in the central regions of Ukraine - as a result of complex measures, a man who collected information about the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained in Vinnytsia.

A repeat offender who worked for the Russian private military company Wagner was detained. At the direction of the enemy group, he collected information about the locations of the Defense Forces in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. The offender "reported" to the occupiers about the consequences of missile and drone strikes on the central part of Ukraine. - the SBU press service informs.

It is noted that to gather intelligence, he tried to create his own network of informants who were supposed to be "dispersed" in different districts of the two regions.

To find like-minded people and recruit them, the defendant used his personal connections in criminal circles. He promised potential "candidates" a monetary reward, which he planned to receive from the Russian PMC. ," the agency said in a statement.

It is reported that the Security Service exposed the agent of the Wagner PMC in advance and documented his reconnaissance and subversive activities in stages.

According to the investigation, the defendant is a former serviceman with a criminal record for desertion and participation in hostilities against the ATO forces in 2014 in eastern Ukraine.

After his release, the defendant settled in Uman, and later moved to Vinnytsia region.

At the end of 2023, the man was remotely contacted by his friend, a representative of the Wagner Group, who engaged him in cooperation in favor of Russia.

During a search of the detainee's apartment, a cell phone was found, from which he communicated with the occupiers via a messenger.

Currently, SBU investigators have served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

Recall

The Security Service detained another member of the FSB agent networkwho passed information to the Russians about the consequences of the enemy's double missile strike on Odesa on March 15.