A state of emergency has been declared in the capital of Dagestan due to large-scale flooding, over 327,000 people are without electricity

In Makhachkala, the capital of Russia's Dagestan, authorities have declared a state of emergency after heavy rains caused widespread flooding and serious power outages. According to official data, more than 327,000 people in the region were left without electricity. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The details were provided by the Makhachkala city administration, noting that all emergency services have been put on high alert, and affected residents have been promised assistance.

According to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, as of Saturday, 283 settlements with 327,183 people, including almost 89.7 thousand children, remained without electricity.

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Sergey Melikov, the head of Dagestan, stated that the authorities had prepared for the bad weather in advance, but the actual consequences turned out to be much worse than expected.

Infrastructure damaged

The bad weather has already hit the transport infrastructure. In the city of Khasavyurt, the second largest in Dagestan, a railway bridge was damaged due to heavy rains.

According to local authorities, two spans of the bridge collapsed on the Khasavyurt – Kadiyurt section of the North Caucasian Railway.

The rains are not over yet

According to forecasters, heavy rainfall in the region may continue until at least Sunday, which means that the situation in Dagestan may still worsen.

The elements have already paralyzed part of the region, and the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

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