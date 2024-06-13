A Russian intelligence "mole" who mobilized to the Armed Forces to spy on the front line was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Thanks to the SBU's evidence base, an agent of the Russian Federation who mobilized to the Ukrainian Armed Forces to spy on the Defense Forces on the eastern front received a real prison term. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

It is noted that at the end of February this year, the Ukrainian special service detained the traitor when he tried to escape to unrecognized Transnistria across the border river. According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice is a resident of Dnipropetrovs'k region who graduated from Moscow State University in the 2000s with a law degree.

While studying in Russia, he came to the attention of Russian military intelligence (known as Gru). After graduating from the Moscow university, he returned to Ukraine, where he was in "standby mode" for enemy missions for a long time. In 2023, the suspect was contacted by his Russian curator, who "activated" him for reconnaissance and subversive activities. After that, the agent mobilized to one of the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as part of which he was sent to the Bakhmut area.

While on the frontline, the Russian game's mole collected intelligence on the locations and movements of Ukrainian troops. It maintained communication with the occupiers through a specially created chatbot administered by representatives of the game, - the statement said.

Realizing the inevitability of punishment for his crime, the traitor secretly left his unit and tried to flee abroad.

However, SBU officers gradually documented his crimes and detained him at the border of Vinnytsia region.

Based on the collected evidence, the offender was found guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 2, Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

ч. 4 of Art. 408 (desertion).

Taking into account his cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

