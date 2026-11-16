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A cargo ship carrying 3,000 tonnes of wheat sank off the coast of Bulgaria; the crew was evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

The BETUL 8 vessel ran into trouble near Cape Kaliakra, and its 12-member crew was evacuated. There were about 3,000 tonnes of wheat on board.

A cargo ship carrying 3,000 tonnes of wheat sank off the coast of Bulgaria; the crew was evacuated

The cargo vessel BETUL 8 suffered distress in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. There were 12 crew members on board, all of whom were evacuated. According to unconfirmed information, the vessel sank. This was reported by BNT News, reports UNN.

Details

A distress signal was received by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Varna at 9:15 a.m. The crew reported that the vessel was approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra.

According to the specialised publication maritime.bg, the crew managed to transfer to liferafts.

Four vessels from the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Naval Group were sent to the site of the incident: two Bulgarian, one Romanian and one Turkish. Their actions are being coordinated by the General Directorate of Emergency and Rescue Activities under the Executive Agency “Maritime Administration.”

The Bulgarian Air Force also joined the operation. Two Cougar helicopters and a Su-25 aircraft were deployed to monitor and conduct reconnaissance of the area.

Update

BETUL 8 sails under the Somali flag and has a crew of 12. The vessel was travelling from the Romanian city of Tulcea to Egypt.

The vessel was carrying approximately 3,000 tonnes of bulk wheat.

According to Bulgaria’s Ministry of Transport, all crew members were successfully evacuated.

Near the coast of Romania, a drone damaged a civilian vessel bound for Ukraine14.11.26, 20:52 • 6360 views

Olga Rozgon

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