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Near the coast of Romania, a drone damaged a civilian vessel bound for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

A drone struck the Palau-flagged vessel Larissa 1 off the coast of Romania. There were no fatalities or fire, and the cargo crane was damaged.

Near the coast of Romania, a drone damaged a civilian vessel bound for Ukraine

On the night of Saturday, November 14, a drone struck a civilian vessel bound for Ukraine but located in Romania’s territorial waters. This is reported by the Romanian TV channel Digi24, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the strike occurred approximately 12 kilometers from the Romanian coast. A ship flying the Palau flag was affected: this was the commercial vessel Larissa 1, which was heading to Ukraine.

At the same time, the strike did not cause a fire aboard the vessel, and there were no fatalities. However, the explosion damaged and destroyed the cargo crane on deck.

Romanian Defense Minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea said that all relevant services are clarifying all the circumstances of the attack.

To remind you

Due to disruptions at Black Sea ports, Russia is testing wheat shipments via Murmansk.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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