The activities of a transnational call-center network linked to the "Khimпром" drug cartel, whose members defrauded EU citizens, have been halted. There are 16 suspects in the case, and 39 people have been extradited. Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi reported this on social media on November 20, UNN writes.

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"In combating fraudulent call centers, we must go much further than exposing individual offices. Those who have turned telephone fraud into a large-scale criminal industry, finance it, control it, and provide it with cover must be held accountable. The scale of this business is evidenced by the results of the international special operation 'Connect,' the final stage of which was conducted yesterday jointly with law enforcement officers from the Czech Republic, Latvia, and Lithuania," Kovalskyi stated.

The activities of a transnational network of call centers linked to the "Khimprom" drug cartel, whose members defrauded EU citizens, have been halted. In total, there are 16 suspects, four of whom are wanted internationally. At the request of foreign partners, the extradition of 39 people was secured - the acting Prosecutor General reported.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General , following the final stage of the special operation on November 19, five more people were notified of suspicion of participation in a criminal organization and aiding fraud committed by a criminal organization; four of them were also charged with aiding completed attempts to commit fraud (Articles 15, 27, 28, 255, and 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Three suspects were detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of selecting preventive measures in the form of detention is currently being decided.

Since September, according to the acting Prosecutor General, there has been "a more effective tool for combating this type of business" — Article 255-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Creating a fraudulent organized group or managing one is punishable by 7 to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. Knowingly participating in or facilitating its activities is punishable by 5 to 10 years in prison. Criminal liability is also provided for recruiting new members.

"I would note that facilitating the activities of fraudulent call centers using one's official position is punishable by up to 12 years in prison, with confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions," Kovalskyi stated.

"We already have further results from the application of the new article," he reported, listing the following:

in Khmelnytskyi, a network of underground call centers operating in ordinary apartments was exposed. Eighteen searches were conducted, 12 people were detained, and all were notified of suspicion;

in Vinnytsia, a fraudulent call center operating in a rented private house was exposed. During the search, the illegal activities of its members were documented. They were detained, and notices of suspicion under Article 255-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are being prepared.

"I will assess the effectiveness of prosecutors' work not by the number of searches, but by bringing the organizers to justice, seizing assets, and compensating the victims for their losses. We must not merely shut down call centers, but make it impossible for this business to resume," Kovalskyi emphasized.

Zelenskyy wants law enforcement officers to bring a fair and tough conclusion to the Khimprom case