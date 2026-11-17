Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Anton Kovalskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi and emphasized that "a fair and tough full stop must be put to the story of Khimprom," reports UNN.

Met with Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi. We discussed the work of the Office of the Prosecutor General over the two months since Mr. Kovalskyi was assigned the duties of Prosecutor General. We also spoke about the investigation of cases related to the activities of the Khimprom criminal gang. A fair and tough full stop must be put to the story of this organization - Zelenskyy said.

Drug trafficking through a chain of stores, call centers, and threats - hundreds of searches conducted in Ukraine, "Khimprom" group exposed

According to the President, the inevitability of punishment is a principle that should become the best response to the criminal activities of Khimprom and the individuals connected with this organization.

"Khimprom" created a network of call centers for the drug trade in Ukraine; seven participants arrested, prosecutors say