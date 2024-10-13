186 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the enemy was most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
There were 186 combat engagements over the last day. The enemy launched 5 missile and 90 air strikes, making 4243 attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled attacks in various directions and inflicted losses on the enemy.
Since the beginning of the day, 186 combat engagements between the two armies took place on the frontline. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This was reported by the General Staff in a summary as of 08.00 on 13.10.2024, UNN reports.
Details
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched five missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using eight missiles, as well as 90 air strikes, including 158 missile launchers. In addition, they fired 4243 times, 156 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Riky, Katerynivka, Bunyakyne, Volfyno, Budky, Shalygino and Hudove in Sumy region; Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Podoly, Kivsharivka, Kruglyakivka and Pershotravneve in Kharkiv region; Torske, Yurivka, Toretsk, Petrivka, Myrnohrad, Selydove, Rivne, Bohoyavlenka and Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast; Zaporizhzhia and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Lviv and Poniativka in Kherson Oblast,
Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an air defense facility, six areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, and one field ammunition depot of the Russian invaders.
In Kupyansk sector, 23 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhlyakivka, Myasozharivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve and Lozova.
In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 19 times. They tried to advance toward Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske.
In the Northern sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled three assault attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka and Vyymka.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked nine times in the areas of Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.
In the Toretsk sector , the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 36 aggressor's assault and offensive actions towards the settlements of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, Novotroitske, Myrnohrad and Mykhailivka.
In the Kurakhivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 47 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Kurakhivka, Zhelannyi Druhyi, Tsukuryno, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Zoryane, Dale and Antonivka.
In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made four assaults on our positions in the area of Bohoyavlenka. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack the area.
In the Orikhivsk sector , one enemy attack was repelled near Robotyne.
In the Prydniprovia sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions nine times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.
No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.
The operation in the Kursk region continues.
Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear,
Plus 1300 occupants, 9 tanks and 29 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on losses13.10.24, 07:50 • 47853 views