12 people are killed in southern Lebanon as a result of an Israeli missile strike in response to Hezbollah rocket launches

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105596 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114387 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156981 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160249 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258017 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175530 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166444 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148473 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230376 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113119 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 50289 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 56880 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 55189 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 32437 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 45214 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258017 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230376 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216086 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241638 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228128 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105628 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 79292 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84977 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114528 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115358 views
12 people are killed in southern Lebanon as a result of an Israeli missile strike in response to Hezbollah rocket launches

12 people are killed in southern Lebanon as a result of an Israeli missile strike in response to Hezbollah rocket launches

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22543 views

The Israeli military launched a missile attack on Lebanese territory, killing 12 people, including 6 children, as well as 4 Hezbollah representatives. Hezbollah members. The Israel Defence Forces claimed that it was a retaliatory strike to a rocket fired from Lebanon that an Israeli soldier was killed.

Six children were among those killed in the rocket attack. According to Israel, it was a response to a Hezbollah rocket attack that killed one of its IDF soldiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

A series of Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed 12 people, including children, the Lebanese National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Seven members of one family were killed in a residential building in Nabatiye. Three members of the same family, including a two-year-old and a 13-year-old boy, were killed in Suvan, the agency reports.

The strikes came after the Israeli Defense Forces said on Wednesday that they had struck "Hezbollah terrorist targets" in Lebanon in response to a deadly rocket attack on the Israeli city of Safed, which they said was launched from Lebanese territory.

Four Hezbollah militants were also killed in separate attacks. In this regard, the head of its executive council said that Israeli attacks on Lebanon would not go unanswered.

Recall

Earlier UNN reported on the rapid deployment of Israeli troops on the border with Lebanon- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that army units were moving north from Gaza to strengthen forces on the northern border.

Republicans blocking aid to Ukraine are siding with Putin - White House spokeswoman
15.02.24, 14:17 • 21429 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
cnnCNN
white-houseWhite House
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

