12 people are killed in southern Lebanon as a result of an Israeli missile strike in response to Hezbollah rocket launches

Six children were among those killed in the rocket attack. According to Israel, it was a response to a Hezbollah rocket attack that killed one of its IDF soldiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

A series of Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed 12 people, including children, the Lebanese National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Seven members of one family were killed in a residential building in Nabatiye. Three members of the same family, including a two-year-old and a 13-year-old boy, were killed in Suvan, the agency reports.

The strikes came after the Israeli Defense Forces said on Wednesday that they had struck "Hezbollah terrorist targets" in Lebanon in response to a deadly rocket attack on the Israeli city of Safed, which they said was launched from Lebanese territory.

Four Hezbollah militants were also killed in separate attacks. In this regard, the head of its executive council said that Israeli attacks on Lebanon would not go unanswered.

Recall

Earlier UNN reported on the rapid deployment of Israeli troops on the border with Lebanon- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that army units were moving north from Gaza to strengthen forces on the northern border.

