1 person was killed and almost 40 residential buildings were damaged in Donetsk region as a result of Russian armed forces strikes
Russian shelling in Donetsk region resulted in 1 death and 4 injuries. Seventy-one civilian objects were damaged, including 37 residential buildings in different districts of the region.
Russia fired 13 missiles at civilians, damaging more than 70 civilian objects.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders killed one resident in Donetsk region - it happened in Novoselidivka, as a result of a Russian drone strike.
Four more people were injured. 71 civilian objects were damaged, including 37 residential buildings, the police press service reports.
According to the RMA of Donetsk region:
Pokrovsky district:
A person was killed in Novoselydivka of the Kurakhivska community, Kurakhove and Veselyi Hai were shelled.
Two high-rise buildings were damaged in Pokrovsk;
In Hryshyno, we own an administrative building, a coffee shop and 2 industrial premises.
Myrnohrad: 2 people were wounded, several houses were damaged.
Kramatorsk district:
A person was wounded in Lyman, 6 private houses and an administrative building were damaged;
Yampil: one person was wounded, 6 private houses and a utility building were damaged;
Four houses were damaged in Zarichne.
In Kostyantynivka, 4 multi-storey buildings, 2 private houses and an administrative building were damaged;
Red: 4 houses damaged ; also 1 house in Stinky.
Bakhmut district:
Two houses were damaged in Siversk.
In Chasovoyarsk community, 8 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged.
